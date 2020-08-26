August 17, 1939 - August 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ellen J. Miller, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home after a brief and hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in Stevensville, MI, on August 17, 1939, the daughter of Lester and Lillian (Sorget) Raabe. She married Arlan Miller in La Crosse, WI on August 25, 1963. Ellen was a Lutheran School teacher in La Crosse, Jefferson, and Janesville. She also worked at the Hedberg Public Library.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Arlan; three sons: Scott (Bridget) Miller, David (Dena) Miller, and Daniel (Jodi) Miller; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Peg (Steve) Berg; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen; and two brothers, James and Richard.
Private family services will be held with interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Pastor Larry Schwanke officiating. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Memorial donations are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church in Milton. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Ellen, a loving wife, mother, sister, grand and great grandmother, believed with all her heart in her faith, her family and her friends.