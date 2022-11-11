Ellen Grace Trewartha

September 9, 1933 - November 8, 2022

Madison, WI - Ellen Grace Trewartha, age 89, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born in Antigo, WI on September 9, 1933; the daughter of August and Dorothea (Neigenfind) Schroeder. Ellen earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lakeland College in 1963, and went on to work for Rock County Human Services as an economic support specialist, retiring in 1994. She married Lowell Trewartha on October 12, 1963 in Alma, WI at the St. Paul and St. Luke United Church of Christ; and they were blessed with two daughters, Michell and Mellani. She was an active member of Cargill United Methodist Church as a member of the Debra Circle, United Methodist Women, Administrative Council Lay Member and as an Annual Conference Volunteer. Ellen was also an active supporter of the Janesville Little Theatre (both onstage and behind the scenes) and the 4-H Club of Rock County.

