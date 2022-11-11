Madison, WI - Ellen Grace Trewartha, age 89, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born in Antigo, WI on September 9, 1933; the daughter of August and Dorothea (Neigenfind) Schroeder. Ellen earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lakeland College in 1963, and went on to work for Rock County Human Services as an economic support specialist, retiring in 1994. She married Lowell Trewartha on October 12, 1963 in Alma, WI at the St. Paul and St. Luke United Church of Christ; and they were blessed with two daughters, Michell and Mellani. She was an active member of Cargill United Methodist Church as a member of the Debra Circle, United Methodist Women, Administrative Council Lay Member and as an Annual Conference Volunteer. Ellen was also an active supporter of the Janesville Little Theatre (both onstage and behind the scenes) and the 4-H Club of Rock County.
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Michell (Tom Counts) Ackeret and Mellani (David) Schmidt; grandchildren: Megan (fiancé, Tim Sikkema) Ackeret, Adam Ackeret, Ally Counts, William Counts, Zachery Counts, Nathan Schmidt and Natalie Schmidt; siblings, David (Heidi) Schroeder and Jerry Schroeder; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lowell Trewartha; and siblings: Elnor (Ken) Biagioni, Roy Schroeder and Wayne (Mary) Schroeder.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18th at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to either the Janesville Little Theatre or to Cargill United Methodist Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolence and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Oak Park Place in Madison for the great care they have provided Ellen over the last 5 1/2 years.
