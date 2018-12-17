January 4, 1935 - December 14, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Ellen Elaine Erdmann, age 83, of Janesville, WI, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, at Premier Rehabilitation Center in Beloit. Elaine made her appearance on Planet Earth on January 4, 1935, at Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She attended Lincoln Senior High School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from there in 1953. She worked at Consolidated in Wisconsin Rapids until October 9, 1956. She married Raymond Erdmann on October 20, 1956, after which they made their home in Janesville. Two sons, Gary and John were born of the marriage. Later, Elaine was employed by the Janesville School System for 29 years retiring June 4, 1998. Elaine was always interested in music. When she was 12 years old, she played piano for the first time in church and that was the beginning of her playing piano for church. It continued with her playing frequently at the Janesville Wesleyan Church. Prior to her health failing, Elaine was very faithful about attending New Life Assembly of God.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Erdmann; two sons, Gary Erdmann and John Erdmann; as well as her sister-in-law, Lydia Laboy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henning and Ellen Engstrand.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Michael Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
