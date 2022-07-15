Madison, WI - Ellen Ann Ryan, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital. She was born in Janesville on August 10, 1927, the daughter of Stanley and Edith (McCarty) Ryan. Ellen graduated from Janesville High School in 1945 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Madison graduating in 1950. Ellen was a member of the Gamma Chapter of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis, MN for a couple of years. But the pull of Madison, WI was great and she relocated back to her favorite city.
Ellen had a long career at Oscar Mayer as an Executive Assistant later transitioning to General Foods and eventually retiring from Kraft General Foods in 1993. The blush of retirement was barely noticed when Ellen decided to continue working as the Executive Assistant for Hiegel Group Inc. After a 57 year career, she decided again to retire in 2008. Ellen enjoyed keeping track of her favorite companies and following business trends by reading the Wallstreet Journal every day. She also enjoyed politics and sports, following her beloved Badgers Basketball team and of course the Packers.
The family wishes to thank and appreciate the long standing relationships Ellen enjoyed, including her many years of working directly with Jerry Hiegel, Maureen Lokrantz, the USBank Trust department, and James Possin, CPA. A special thanks to the Attic Angels staff who cared for her and the nursing care at Cedar Crest.
Ellen is survived by her sister in law, Elizabeth Ryan Douglas; niece, Janet (Bill) Rock of Walpole, MA; nephew, Stanley (Zoe) Ryan of Seattle, WA; nephew, Tobin (Oakleigh) Ryan of Janesville, WI; nephew Paul (Janna) Ryan of Janesville, WI; great nieces: Murray Ryan, Liza Ryan, and Zaydee Mae Ryan; great nephews: Graham Ryan, Charlie Ryan, and Sam Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to: the Janesville Performing Arts Center or to the St. John Vianney Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.