June 12, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Elizabeth "Beth" A. Sabin, 65 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born October 16, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter to Dr. Norbert and Carol (Miessler) Sabin. Beth was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn. She loved horses and riding her horse, Shawn. Beth loved all types of animals including dogs, cats, gerbils and fish. She enjoyed being out on the lake, playing cards, attending the Walworth County Fair, and supporting the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Beth is survived by her mother, Carol, four siblings; Mark (Marcia) Sabin of Scandinavia, WI, Marie DeVries of Rogers, AR, Jennifer Keyzer of Elkhorn, WI and Paul (Joni) Sabin of New Berlin, WI, and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Norbert, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be 1:00PM until service time Thursday at the church. Interment will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000 Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Sabin Family.