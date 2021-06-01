Elizabeth S. "Beth" Selck

May 25, 2021
Stevens Point, WI - Elizabeth (Beth) S. Selck, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2021 at the Ovation Jewish Home in Milwaukee WI. She was born July 6, 1950 in Elkhorn WI to Raphael and Bette Leonard who preceded her in death. She was married to John Selck on August 11, 1968 and spent 37 years together before his passing in November of 2005. She is survived by her son, Matthew (Wendy) Selck, her sisters, Judy and Sandi, brother Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no planned service at this time. However, an online memorial page will be created on Facebook for friends and family to gather and remember her life's journey.