August 16, 1957 - May 2, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Elizabeth M. Oestreich, RN, MSSW, age 62, of Edgerton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Edgerton Hospital after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Cheyenne, WY, on August 16, 1957 the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Thayer) Oestreich. Elizabeth graduated from high school and then went on to college to be a Registered Nurse. She later went back to school and received her Master of Science Degree in Social Work. She taught school for a while in Platteville. She had been living in Milton for a few years before moving to Edgerton to live with her mother and step dad. She loved her family, learning new things, the theater, fishing, camping and anything educational. Her family was very important to her, was loved by all and will be greatly missed! Elizabeth is in God's hands now.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Oestreich of Janesville; two grandchildren, Macaylynn Logterman and Braedin Haase; her mother, Elizabeth "Liz" (Roger) Hareid of Edgerton; brother, John Oestreich; step-siblings, Debbie (Corey) Groz and Steve (Brenda) Hareid; as well as other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will take place at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Love from all your family! We will miss you!