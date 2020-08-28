Elizabeth M. Hareid

January 19, 1939 - August 25, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Elizabeth M. (Thayer) Hareid, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away August 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 19, 1939, the daughter of Sylvester and Elizabeth (Carpenter) Thayer. Elizabeth was a home maker most of her life. She worked at Schmidt's Dept. Store, Dana Corp, and Janesville Mfg., prior to being disabled.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roger, of 43 years; her son, John Oestreich; stepchildren, Deborah (Corey) Grosz of Evansville, Steven (Brenda) Hareid also of Evansville; granddaughters, Angela Oestreich and Brittany Moss; grandsons: Corey, Justin, and Brandon Grosz and Eric Hareid; great-granddaughter, Macaylynn Logterman; and great-grandson, Braedin Haase; sister, Arlene, of California; and two brothers, Jerry, of Colorado and Mike (Ruth) of Rockford IL; sister-in-law, Doris McCaslin of Evansville; and brother-in-law, Marvin Hareid of Edgerton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Oestreich; sister, Pat; brothers: Dan, Ed, Bob and Andrew Thayer; and brothers-in-law, Lynn, Robert and Warren Hareid.
Services will be scheduled for a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.