October 4, 2020
Janesville, WI - Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Anderson, age 65, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Janesville on August 31, 1955, the daughter of Robert E. and Delores (Capelle) Anderson. Liz attended Craig High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a Bachelors Degree in Liberal Arts. She was enchanted by her studies and travels throughout France. Liz was loved for her kind and generous spirit and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Liz enjoyed her passion of the arts in many fashions including working 25 years in local art galleries in Madison and Janesville. Liz was an amazingly creative and talented artist who always looked to the beauty of nature for her inspiration. She loved and cared for all of God's creatures. The most important thing in the world to Liz was her family. With truly an artists eye and a curious mind she always noticed the beauty in everyone and everything on this earth.
Liz is survived by her mother, Delores Anderson; sister, Kari (David) Neville; and brother, Matt Anderson. She was the adored aunt "She-She" to Meghan, Katie, and Bobby Neville. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Anderson.
A private service was held Thursday, October 8, 2020.