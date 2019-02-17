Elizabeth "Kaye" Dooley

March 7, 1943 - February 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Elizabeth A. "Kaye" Dooley, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville, WI. She was born March 7, 1943 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn Powers. She married the love of her life, James Dooley, on May 5, 1962. Kaye was a stay-at-home Mom, caring for her six children. She also babysat for her grandchildren and cared for several children in her community. Kaye enjoyed sewing, knitting, shopping, and volleyball until her health became an issue. In recent years, being at home with her husband, Jim, brought her the most happiness. Her family was very important to her, and visits with them made Kaye very happy, along with many of her visiting friends.

Kaye is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Dooley; children: James (Dawn) Dooley of Westminster, CO, Deborah (Tom) Strunz of Janesville, Lisa (Shawn) Miller of S. Beloit, Andrea (Alan) Amend of S. Beloit, and Shannon Dooley of Janesville; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings: Patt, Dean, and Roger. She is predeceased by her parents; son, Shawn Dooley; and her brother, Rebel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care or St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.