Elizabeth Irene (Stoll) McClay

May 21, 1920 - November 19, 2020
Delavan, WI - Elizabeth Irene McClay, 100, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, WI. Elizabeth was born on May 21, 1920 in Janesville, WI to Beatrice Featherstone Stoll and Clarence Porter Stoll. Elizabeth, or Ikey to her grandkids and great grandkids, was a loving and high-spirited woman who enjoyed birdwatching, Johnny Cash, Pringles, and her beloved cats. Ikey is survived by two sisters, Barbara Schutt and Judy Miller, her two daughters and son-in-law, Ruth Ann Powell and Debbie Wojcik, married to Dan Wojcik, as well as 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She joins her parents and grandchild Marvie as loved ones who have passed away. There will be a small private service for Ikey.
"I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
