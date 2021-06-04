September 12, 1945 - May 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Elizabeth G. "Liz" Thompson, age 75, of Janesville, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Cranston, RI, on Sept. 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Walter G. and Gilda M. (DiPetrillo) Feeney Sr. Liz married Robert P. Thompson Sr. on June 26, 1967 at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. She was employed as a baker at Dunkin Donuts for many years. She also bartended at a few different places until her retirement. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, bowling, going fishing, and gardening. Liz loved her family and grandchildren very much! She was the matriarch and peacemaker of the family. Her wisdom, strength and compassion will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Robert P. Thompson Sr.; 3 sons: Robert (Jeff Huffman) Thompson Jr, Walter (Joniine) Thompson both of Janesville; and Stephen Thompson currently of London, England; 3 grandchildren: Alexander, Rogan, and Grayson; 2 siblings, Judith Quinn of Cranston, RI, and James Feeney of Warwick, RI; brother-in-law, Paul (Marcy) Thompson Jr. of Bullhead City, AZ; and sister-in-law, Barbara (John) Thompson of Janesville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 siblings, Walter G. Feeney Jr. and Anna Elizabeth Gray; and her in-laws, Paul and Mittie Mae "Maizie" Thompson Sr.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her last wish was for her son Stephen to finish his Masters. Memorials in her name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com