Janesville, WI - Elizabeth "Ebbie" Harris Riemer, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Oak Park Place. Ebbie was born in Janesville on June 21, 1928; the daughter of James B. and Helen (Foster) Harris, Sr. She graduated from Kemper Hall, Kenosha, Class of 1946. She met William B. Riemer, Jr. while learning to fly at the Rock County Airport. They married on November 26, 1949 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Ebbie was a partner in Harris Ace Hardware, a business her father founded in 1939. She was an avid reader and up until May, she enjoyed exercising at the YMCA where she had been a member since 1974.
Ebbie is survived by her children: Candy Huber, Nan (Keith) Storck, Dave (Betsy) Riemer and Sarah (Tom) Klawitter; grandchildren: Scott (Jennifer) Huber, Kim (Adam) Briggs, Brian (Liliana DaSilva) Hensel, Dana (Pat) Mulberry, Dan (Ally) Riemer, Nick Riemer, Gray Riemer, Ross (Amy) Klawitter, TJ (Julia) Klawitter, Alexis (Matthew) Kluczinske, Nate Storck and Scott (Nikki) Storck; 26 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brother, Jim B. (Phyllis) Harris, Jr.; and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William B. Riemer, Jr. and son in-law, Bob Huber.
We would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Home Instead, the doctors and nurses at SSM Health and the staff and nurses at Oak Park Place for their wonderful care and compassion.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at First Lutheran Church; with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; and will continue on Tuesday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow her service to Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be given in Ebbie's honor to First Lutheran Church (Where she was a member), Bible Study Fellowship, https://www.bsfinternational.org/support/memorials-and-honorarium/ (Where she studied God's Word) or Hedberg Public Library (Where she had her first job at the original library in 1947). SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
