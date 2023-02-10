Elizabeth "Ebbie" Harris Riemer

June 21, 1928 - February 8, 2023

Janesville, WI - Elizabeth "Ebbie" Harris Riemer, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Oak Park Place. Ebbie was born in Janesville on June 21, 1928; the daughter of James B. and Helen (Foster) Harris, Sr. She graduated from Kemper Hall, Kenosha, Class of 1946. She met William B. Riemer, Jr. while learning to fly at the Rock County Airport. They married on November 26, 1949 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Ebbie was a partner in Harris Ace Hardware, a business her father founded in 1939. She was an avid reader and up until May, she enjoyed exercising at the YMCA where she had been a member since 1974.

