Elizabeth E. DeRosier

March 3, 1940 - October 20, 2019

Beloit/Janesville, WI -- Elizabeth E. (Newman) DeRosier, age 79, of Beloit, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Beloit. She was born March 3, 1940 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Lyle G. and Evelyn D. (McCumber) Newman. On January 12, 1957, she was married to Gerald L. DeRosier. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1999. She loved a good game of Bingo, and would play as often as she could, making many friends along the way. She also was a fan of Court TV programs. Elizabeth loved to travel, and her favorite vacation spot was in the Clearwater, FL area. She especially enjoyed her dogs, and she had an affinity for Cocker Spaniels.

She is survived by her children, Deuneulle (Lance) Swatzell-DeRosier, and Clint (Cyndi) DeRosier, both of Beloit; her three sisters: Elaine Summers, Violet White, and Connie Boone; her numerous grandchildren: including Cheaneulle DeRosier, Jha'Vonne DeRosier, Brandon DeRosier, and Tyler DeRosier; many great-grandchildren; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas DeRosier and Michael DeRosier.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 2200 Milton Ave. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the chapel.

