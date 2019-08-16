Elizabeth "Betty" Schultz

May 18, 1954 - August 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Elizabeth A. "Betty" Schultz, also affectionately known as Tinkerbell by family and close friends, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health & Living Center in Ft. Atkinson. She was born May 18, 1954 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Olive N. (Hintz) Schultz. She had worked at Kandu Inc. for many years as a packaging specialist. Betty was a very avid Green Bay Packer fan! She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Paul A. (Barb) Schultz, of Janesville; her half-brother, Shannon (Jamie) Schultz, of Fennimore, WI; her nieces and nephews: Andrew and Jennifer Schultz, and Shianna and Caleb Schultz; and by cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at FASSETT CEMETERY, Edgerton, where burial will follow.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Betty's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of Stacey House in Ft. Atkinson, for their kind and loving care given during her years of residence there!

"You're with Mom & Dad now! And what do we say, Tink? GO PACKERS!"