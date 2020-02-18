June 19, 1924 - February 15, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Elizabeth "Betty" Moncrief, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Janesville on June 19, 1924, the daughter of James "Leo" and Clara (Hanewold) Hemming. Betty honorably and proudly served our country in the United States Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946. She was married to Warren Meyer in 1946, and later divorced in 1964. Betty was married once again to Frederick D. Moncrief on February 14, 1969, and they had 23 years together, before his passing in May of 1992. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School until her senior year when her family moved to Mercer, Wisconsin. It was then that she became a nanny to two children whose mother was the girlfriend of Ralph Capone. She joined the Women's Air Corp at the age of twenty, but wasn't issued a uniform or boots for several weeks because of her small stature. A majority of her time as a WAC was spent in Hondo, TX, where she was in charge of scheduling flights, keeping track of fuel and giving weather reports to the pilots. It was then that she soon ranked as one of the best in acetylene and arc welding. Because of her diminutive size, she was able to get back into small sections of the nose or tails of planes to weld sections that normally required those sections to be taken apart, saving hours of work. After the service, Betty went to work for Warren Meyer, her first husband and father of their three children. They had a welding shop in Beloit, WI, where she was able to continue her welding. She later met and married her second husband, Fred Moncrief, while working at Fairbanks-Morse, retiring after 36 years. In spite of two very dangerous landings while in the service, she never lost her love of flying. She traveled throughout Europe, the Caribbean and Egypt. She especially enjoyed visiting families of ancestors in Ireland and Norway and her favorite place on Earth was Ephesus, Mary's House. At the age of 88, she went on the Vet's Roll to Washington. The following summer, she went up in an AT-6 training plane with Col. Tom McDermott and a few weeks later, a WWII B-17 Bomber.

Betty is survived by three children: Sue (Rod) Ludeking, Bonnie (Willard) Kind, and Gary Meyer; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Anne Miller of Crystal Lake, IL and James (Janet) Hemming of Janesville and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; brothers, Jack and Mark Hemming; nephew, Stephen Hemming; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew.

