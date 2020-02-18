Elizabeth "Betty" Langer

February 5, 1934 - February 12, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Elizabeth "Betty" E. Langer, 86, of Edgerton, WI, passed from her earthly life to her eternal home on Wednesday, February 12 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. Mom was born on February 5, 1934 to the late Francis and Mary (Bernard) Hanlon in Janesville. They named her Elizabeth Ellen. She was known to most as Betty. She worked at Ace High Roller Rink and Houfe Shade in Janesville. She married Dad, Harry Langer, on November 26, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. Together they raised 10 children. Mom was a devoted wife and mother. After Dad's retirement, Mom and Dad travelled, played cards, golfed, and went to dances. She always put others before herself. When she was younger, she loved to bowl. She was a proud 4-H leader; was regular figure at the voting polls at Porter Town Hall; registered people for blood drives at St. Elizabeth Manor; and loved attending church festivals. She loved going out to eat and visiting with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children: Dennis, Carol (Gaylen) Reilly, David, Teresa, Mary (Mark) Houfe, Monica Clark, Delores, Dorothy, Francis (Sara); sisters-in-law: Betty Hanlon, Margie Hanlon, Cecilia Williams, Mary Ann Langer, Mona Langer; 23 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Langer; son, Phillip; grandson, Adam Langer; brothers, Francis and Jim Hanlon; and sister, Mary Dorn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Burial will follow a time of lunch and fellowship at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to Vets Roll.

A special thanks to Mother Katherine, Sister Anna Joseph, Sister Monica Mary and the entire staff at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville.