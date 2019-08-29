March 9, 1941 - August 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Elizabeth "Beth" H. Murray, age 78, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from a sudden illness at University of Wisconsin Hospital. She was born in Milwaukee on March 9, 1941, the daughter of Elton and Velma (Kins) Hotchkiss. Beth loved life to the fullest and was a beacon of light for everyone she met, especially her husband, David, of over 50 years. A talented musician, she could sit at the new piano at church and play Bach from memory, even after arthritis crippled her hands. Beth will be remembered for her 27 years of service at the Hedberg Library. As a master story teller, she influenced a whole generation of rapt children. Beth's kindness and joy were a strong influence on everyone, and she will be sorely missed by all.

Beth is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Susan and Rachel; grandchildren, Felix and Sarah Tripp; and sisters, Mary Coneway and Lucy Hartman. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST with Rev. Tanya Sadagopan officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, Beth would have loved a donation to ECHO, or to Planned Parenthood. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com