June 18, 1928 - December 15, 2020
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Elizabeth Ann Schooff, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe, WI. She was born on June 18, 1928 to Walter and Elise (Pfisterer) Earleywine.
She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1946. She had worked for Burgess Battery and Woodstock Typewriter which each had factories in Brodhead in the 1940's.
She married John P. Schooff on August 20, 1947. He died on September 6, 1980 in Rochester, MN.
John and Ann had two sons, John W. (Sonja) Schooff of Janesville, WI and Jerry W. (Brenda) Schooff of Brodhead, WI; three grandsons, Ryan (Kristy) Schooff and Eric (Karen) Schooff of Janesville, WI and Jacob (Amy) Schooff of Brodhead, WI; two granddaughters, Jamie (Al) Oliver of Brodhead, WI and Jessica (Brandon) Mohrbacher of Evansville, WI; two step grandsons, Mikel Harding of Rochester, MN and Derik (Megan) Harding of Brodhead, WI and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Esther Mary (Myron) Evenson, Virginia (Ted) Czerwinski and Laurabel (Joe) Conners.
Ann was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead, where she was baptized and confirmed in 1964. She was proud to have donated over twelve gallons of Blood to the American Red Cross.
Ann started to work for The Independent Register in 1982 where she learned to operate many machines and was proofreader for most of those years. When the newspaper was sold, she stayed on as proofreader for the Register Print Center. She retired in 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with burial concluding at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead afterwards.
The family would like to thank the palliative and hospice care teams at The Monroe Clinic and The Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their outstanding care and support during her illness.
