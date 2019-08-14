- July 29, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Elizabeth A. Vaenoski died Monday, July 29, 2019, and was buried Monday, August 12, 2019 at Eastlawn Cemetery on Milwaukee Road in Beloit. Liz was the second child of Clarence M. Moses and Ora Knueppel Moses, who were active in community and Christian service to others. They had a son, Clarence M. Moses, Jr., who served the Lord as a teacher and principal at Bethany Lutheran School, 6041 Ridge Road in Parma, OH. Elizabeth married John G. Vaenoski on May 17th of 1980. John was a Keeper of Bees and Elizabeth continued working with the bees after his death. She belonged to many bee keeping clubs, receiving honors for the years she donated art work to the clubs to continue bee research. She loved children, and during her life worked with the youth of her church. Many people knew her as the Bee Lady. She has stated that this will be her last fund raising, and anyone wishing to make memorials can make them to scholarship funds at Bethany Lutheran School, Parma OH, Messiah Lutheran Church, Beloit, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Rockton, IL, U of M Bee Research or California State Bee Association.

And only the Master shall praise us,

and only the Master shall blame;

And no one shall work for money,

and no one shall work for fame;

But each for the joy of the working,

and each, in his separate star,

shall draw the Thing as he sees it,

for the God of Things as they Are.

I am no longer anonymous for God has called me by name and I am his.