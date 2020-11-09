February 6, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Elizabeth A. Extrom, age 77, passed away on Friday, November 06, 2020, at home. She was born in Janesville on February 6, 1943, the daughter of Willard and Cecile (Johnson) Anderson. She worked at General Motors in the paint department for over 30 years. Elizabeth was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind hearted and would stop what she was doing to help anyone in need. Everyone that knew Elizabeth knows how much she loved her cats and playing the lottery. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her 4 children: Lynette Knutson, Eric (Cathy) Knutson, Shannon Skilling, and Travis Extrom; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Roger Anderson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, LeRoy Anderson, and Virginia Urban.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Pastor Jason Karampatsos officiating. Interment will be in Cooksville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com