Formerly Footville, WI - Elizabeth A. Archambault, 89, Tucson, AZ, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Beloit. She was born February 1, 1932 in Elgin, IL to the late Charles and Anna (Hoornaert) Van Acker. She was a graduate of Whitewater High School, Class of 1949. On October 10, 1953, Elizabeth married Robert L. Archambault in Elkhorn, WI. They moved to Spokane Washington where Robert served in the United States Air Force. He would precede her in death on July 12, 1999.
Elizabeth owned and operated the Ceramic Bug in Marengo, IL for many years before selling and then moving to Footville where she and Robert would own, operate, and start the Archambault Asphalt Sealing Co., which is still in the family with her daughter and son-in-law Teri and Michael Havercroft owning and operating.
She loved to be able to help at every church her son Mark was Pastor including the Overflowing Cup in Beloit. She had a lifelong passion for painting and crafts and truly enjoyed travelling especially in the RV.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Teri L. (Michael) Havercroft; son Mark S. (Micquette) Archambault; seven grandchildren: Renee A. (Chris) Keeling, Jared R. Havercroft, Trevyr Bourguet, Kleighrayne (Chris) Piasecki, Talyn (Grace) Hardy, Justin T. (Mya) Archambault, and Tyvan Hardy; four great grandchildren: Sebastian, Quinn, Dylan, and Kegnleigh; her siblings: Marie, Harold, Raymond (Rose), and Joanne; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Robert L. Archambault, Jr; and siblings: Leona, Bernie, and Yvonne.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Noon at the Chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to time of service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, 1175 S Madison Rd, Beloit, WI 53512 APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
