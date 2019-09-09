March 28, 1928 - September 6, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Elisabeth R. Klein, 91 of Elkhorn, WI, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lakeland Health Care Center. She was born March 28, 1928 in Radica, Yugoslavia, the daughter to the late Sebastian and Anna (Rendl) Einwiller. Elisabeth married Peter Klein on February 7, 1953 in Chicago, IL. After 60 years of marriage, Peter preceded in death on May 14, 2013. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. Elisabeth was active in the Walworth County Homesteaders and Danube Schwaben Club. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Elisabeth was an avid seamstress who enjoyed sewing dresses and curtains.

Elisabeth is survived by her two children, Peter Klein of Ann Arbor, MI and Anna (Terry) Zwadzich of Elkhorn, WI; five grandchildren: Peter John II, Matthew and Michelle Klein, Terance Zwadzich and Rachel Cvetkov; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Benz Zwadzich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter and brother, Jacob.

Private funeral services will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH of Elkhorn. Arrangements for Klein Family completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.