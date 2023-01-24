Janesville, WI - Elinor Lina Lorum, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on January 7, 1935, in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Maximillian and Hilda Poellmann who had immigrated from Germany a few years prior. Elinor grew up with her sister, Rosemary, in Springfield, where she graduated from high school.
Elinor met Robert Charles Lorum on a blind date while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Chicopee, Massachusetts. They continued to correspond and fall in love via hand-written letters while he was stationed in Guam. Following his return, they married in Cudahy, WI, Robert's hometown, on April 30, 1955. Following their marriage, they operated a small corner grocery store in Milwaukee prior to Robert's becoming a manager for Kohl's Grocery Stores. In 1963, the couple decided to close their store and adopt two children, Bobby in 1964 and Rosie in 1966. In 1973, the Lorums moved to Janesville where Elinor, who found great joy in knitting, owned and operated Elinor's Knittery for several years.
Following her husband's passing, Elinor decided to move to Cedar Crest where she found great joy being involved in the various activities including knitting, teaching and donating her talents to those in need. Elinor was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
Elinor Lorum is survived by her two children; Robert Max (Kim Mateus) Lorum of Westerly, R.I.; Rose (Ron Hassenfelt) Lorum of Janesville; her granddaughter, Kaarin (Brian Hollendike) Lorum of Madison, WI; her sister, Rosemary (Richard) Fink of West Springfield, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Father Vincent Racanelli will preside. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Thursday, January 26 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Lorum family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elinor Lorum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
