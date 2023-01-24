Elinor Lina Lorum

January 7, 1935 - January 19, 2023

Janesville, WI - Elinor Lina Lorum, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on January 7, 1935, in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Maximillian and Hilda Poellmann who had immigrated from Germany a few years prior. Elinor grew up with her sister, Rosemary, in Springfield, where she graduated from high school.

To plant a tree in memory of Elinor Lorum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.