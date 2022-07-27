Janesville, WI - Elgsburn Blackmon, age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at home. He was born in Ozark, Alabama on August 28, 1938; the son of Arby and Jewel Blackmon. He joined the Navy at age 17. On November 11, 1964, Elgsburn married Theresa Follette in Long Beach, California, and they were married 56 years. Elgsburn enjoyed fishing and loved his bright red Kia Soul. Elgsburn collected pocket knives and loved brightly colored socks. He spent time sharing stories about his years in the Navy. He proudly served in the Navy for 26 years traveling all around the world including time in Vietnam. After he retired, he continued to serve the military through civil service as an instructor at the Great Lakes Naval Base. He will be missed. He was a friend to everyone.
Elgsburn is survived by two daughters, Rhodabeca (Stewart) Brooks of College Station, TX and Tori (Jeff) Gilin of Bakersfield, CA, three grandchildren: Keagan (Katie) Brooks, Gabrielle Brooks and Landon Brooks; three sisters: Monia French, Sara (Jimmy) Fennell and Kay (Gary) Singletary and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Blackmon; two sons, Airick Blackmon and Napoleon Blackmon.
Military Honors and internment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elgsburn Blackmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
