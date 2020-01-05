Eleanore "Ellie" Fietz

May 16, 1933 - December 22, 2019

Madison, WI -- Eleanore "Ellie" Grace (Niemuth) Fietz, 86, died December 22, 2019 in Madison, WI. She was born on May 16, 1933 in Mayville, WI. Ellie was devoted to God and her church. She was dedicated to her career as an educator, and a real estate agent in Janesville, WI for 40+ years. She was passionate about her pets, and writing poetry.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Mae (James) Brazee; her son, Robert Henry Fietz; and many loving nieces; nephews; and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Elsie (Butts) Niemuth; her brothers: Raymond, Roger, Burt, and Lee Niemuth; and her sisters, Lola Johnson and Carol Baum.

A private celebration of life luncheon will be held for close family and friends at Milwaukee Bar & Grill in Janesville, WI on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

A special thanks to St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Janesville, and the caregivers at Karmenta and Badger Prairie Health Care Centers in Madison, WI. In her own words, Ellie is now "Dancing with God."