Eleanora "Nora" Bergendal

November 23, 1982 - September 28, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Eleanora (Nora) H. Bergendal, age 35, of Janesville, Wisconsin, lost a long and hard-fought battle with drug addiction on September 28, 2018, and is now enjoying the promise of heaven and eternal life. Nora was born in Madison, WI, on November 23, 1982, and joined her parents and brother as the much-anticipated adopted baby sister in March of 1983. Nora graduated from Edgerton High School, and attended college in Winona, MN, and also Blackhawk College. She was a hard worker, funny, kind and loving. And she always was the advocate for the underdog, which explains her preference for the Bears over the Packers. Nora was a loving mother to her children, and hated the fact that when drugs were a part of her life, she was not herself, and she could not be the person she wanted to be.
Nora is survived by her precious children, Mya and Keaton; her parents, Rick and Mary Bergendal; and her brother and dear sister-in-law, Josh and Tirea Bergendal; niece, Oliviah; nephew, Louis; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents: Morris and Ruth Swenson and Clara and Ralph Bergendal and Leroy Chalsma; her uncle, Gary Bergendal; and two cousins, Aaron Swenson and Keri Wincapaw.
A memorial service will be held at Fulton Church, 9209 N. Fulton St, Edgerton, WI, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the lunch, a family burial will be held at the Grove Cemetery on Roherty Road, Janesville, WI. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
