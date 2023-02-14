Eleanor R "Ellie" Risch

June 3, 1946 - February 9, 2023

Milton, WI - Eleanor "Ellie" F. Risch of Milton passed way Thursday February 9, 2023, in Rockford,IL. Ellie was born on June 3,1946 to Edward and Mary (Sirny) Vesely in Mosinee, Wisconsin, and grew up in a wonderful area known as Rocky Ridge. She graduated from Mosinee High School in 1964 and went on to become a hairdresser in both Milwaukee and Janesville. She married James Risch on July 14, 1979 at St. Mary Catholic Church, and they had one daughter, Andrea. Crafts, painting, and gardening were special interests of Ellie's. She took many classes and enjoyed working in various art mediums. Every spring she couldn't wait to start seedlings for her garden. Ellie also loved traveling to Mexico and Europe. Breakfast outings with friends and seeing family were her joys, especially spending time with her granddaughter, Emma, and recently born grandson, Alexander.