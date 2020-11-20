November 17, 1922 - November 13, 2020
Janesville, WI - Eleanor "Peach" Theresa Dongarra, of Janesville, passed away at home on Friday, November 13, four days short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 17, 1922; the daughter of Nicholas and Catherine (Ryan) Cole. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1940 and married her soulmate, John J Dongarra, on August 21, 1944 in Pontiac, MI. After the war, they settled down in Janesville and eventually opened Dongarra Title Company in 1955, which they ran for 30 years. In retirement, they traveled all over the country and made it to all 48 states in the continental US.
Peach was a loving and kind person who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved to play tennis and golf, paint, try her luck at the slots, and watch a good Law & Order marathon, but most of all, she loved her family, attending countless recitals, games, and birthday parties over the years. And she never showed up to a party without bringing her famous Peachy dip.
Peach is survived by her 3 children: Bill (Rita Horn) Dongarra, John F Dongarra, and Deb Dongarra; 9 grandchildren: Angi Dongarra, Andy (Tessa) Dongarra, Nick (Sara) Dongarra, Amber (Brent) Seefeld, Kristen Dongarra, Maya (Matt) Roherty, Steve (Rochelle) Dongarra, Tony (Amber) Dongarra, and Maddie Adams; 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Joe (Joan) Dongarra of Sarasota, FL; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and granddogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Catherine; her husband, John; and her brother, William, who died of leukemia at the age of 17.
The family will be celebrating Peach's life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank special caregivers Deb Zingshiem and Vera Polglaze and the Sage Team at Agrace for all of their incredible help.
Her laugh was infectious, and her attitude was contagious.
