December 14, 1927 - September 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eleanor M. Churley, 91 (and proud of it), of Janesville passed away on September 4, 2019 at Cedar Crest Health Center where she was a resident for the past 5 years. She was born on December 14, 1927 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Kerpen) Meister. She married William C. Churley on July 30, 1949 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Chicago. Eleanor lived in Chicago until retiring to Wisconsin in 1985, moving to Janesville in 2005. Before retiring, Eleanor worked as an office clerk at several companies. She enjoyed cooking, candy making, and baking - especially sharing what she had created with friends and family. She willingly shared her recipes with anyone interested in them. She also loved playing bingo and card games.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Anna Marie (Doug Goetz) and John; great-granddaughter, Taylor Kazlauskas; her sister, Lucille Danielson; grandson, Matthew Meisner; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 47 years; five of her brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Her good sense of humor and wise advice will be missed by those who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Cedar Crest Health Center chapel, 1702 S River Rd, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cedar Crest Employee Holiday Fund in appreciation for the loving care they provided. The Churley family was assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.