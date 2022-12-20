Eleanor M. Bier

August 18, 1932 - December 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Eleanor M. Bier of Janesville passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was 90 years old. Born in Chicago, IL, on August 18, 1932, she was the daughter of Joseph and Pearl (Gunkel) Marcinkowski and was a 1950 graduate of Alvernia High School. Eleanor married Alfred J. Bier on October 7, 1950, at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Eleanor moved to the Bier family farm in Harmony Township, Rock County, to begin her life as a farmer's wife, a homemaker, a mother; she was the matriarch every family should be blessed to have. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and was a remarkable cook. Her children and grandchildren learned from her talents and made them their own. She lived on the farm to the last, thanks to her daughter Eileen and her wonderful caregiver Lisa Garvey.

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Bier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.