Eleanor "Lora" Rek

May 5, 1931 - August 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eleanor B. Rek, age 88, of Janesville, died August 29, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Rosenheim, Germany, on May 5, 1931, to Berta (Graf) and Anton Kandler. She grew up in Munich, Germany, and married Jaroslav "Jerry" Rek on May 5, 1956. She emigrated to the United States in 1957. After coming to the U.S., they belonged to the German Club and enjoyed many years with all of their friends there. She worked at many places including her first job at Kresge's (Jupiter), Corn Cabin at Creston Park and Krafco.... but her favorite job was babysitting! She was "Oma" to over 30 kids entrusted to her care, including her own grandkids, which made her the happiest.

She is survived by her son, Harald (Christine) Rek; and daughter Renee (Rick) Hart; four grandchildren: Kelly (Tony) Kaiser, Andy (Katie Knack) Rek, Jacob (Brittany) Garvin, and Jessica (Jesse) Logue; three great-grandchildren: Elaine Josephine (EJ) Kaiser, Kaitlyn and Joshua Garvin. Joshua was born on Oma's birthday this year! She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Jaroslav on September 18, 2015; and her brother, Anton.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 11, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Interment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Eleanor's name. The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for the care that Lora received.

