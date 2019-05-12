Eleanor Gladys Holtz

November 10, 1926 - May 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Eleanor Gladys Wootton Holtz, age 93, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 8, 2019, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Eleanor was born November 10, 1926 in Beloit, WI, the oldest child of the late James E. and Gladys (Watts) Wootton. She grew up in Beloit, graduating from Beloit High School in 1944, and from Beloit College in 1948. Eleanor worked as a welfare caseworker before attending graduate school at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, receiving her Masters in Social Work in 1953. She worked as a Social Worker in both Virginia and Wisconsin, settling into the Milwaukee area. In Milwaukee, she met her loving husband Robert Holtz, and the two married on February 18, 1956. First building a home in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they would eventually make their way to settle in Janesville in 1970, three children in tow. Eleanor returned to work at Mercy Hospital in 1975 in admissions, where she worked until retirement. She was a volunteer with ECHO Janesville through the 1980's. Eleanor was a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, receiving special recognition for over 45 years of service in various local and state offices. She was also a member of Colonial Dames, and the Mount Calvary Ladies Auxiliary. Eleanor was kind and generous; she loved to chat and connect people she thought might have a common link. Her dedication to family was paramount, and was closely followed by her love of gardening. Her biggest garden to date was the 35-acre forest, where she and Bob built their dream home.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert; her children and their spouses: Jim and Diane Holtz, Bill and Carey Holtz, and Mary Holtz and Michael Tuma; sister, Joan Watts Wootton; her seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday afternoon May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at MOUNT CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. Visitation will be held from 1p.m. until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECHO Janesville (echojanesville.org), or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (mountcalvaryjanesville.org).

