Eleanor Gale (Heiss) Oleston

Delavan, WI - Eleanor G. Oleston, 85yrs. Lifelong Resident of Delavan, WI, passed to eternal life on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at Rosewood Manor.
Eleanor was born in Madison, WI to Newton and Alice (Nicholas) Heiss on October 21, 1935. Eleanor is survived her children, Daniel (Pamela Predick) and Chris Oleston, grandchildren Tim Oleston and Brook (Charles) Cervenka, great grandchildren Elliana, Gwenyth, and Georgia Cervenka, brother Lyle (Marilee) and was formerly married to Don Oleston. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents. Eleanor along with Don were longtime owner/operators of The Anchor In, Corner Café, Triple C Catering and then began her 45 plus year career in real estate, starting Oleston Realty and then Century 21 and retiring in 2003.
Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12-2pm with service at 2pm, Pastor Chuck Cervenka Officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association Appreciated. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.