January 28, 1930 - October 25, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Eleanor E. Sievert, age 88, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away Thursday evening, October 25, 2018, at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville with her family at her side. Eleanor was born January 28, 1930 in Maywood, IL, the daughter of the late John R. & Edna I. (Barfknecht) Johnson. On October 21, 1950, she was married to William A. Sievert, and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2008. Eleanor was employed for over 20 years as a receptionist for Shear Magic Salon. She was a very active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Eleanor served on their Building Committee, Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, Funeral Dinner Committee, Holiday Decorating crew, and as their Youth Director. She enjoyed bowling and had been a member of several leagues in town through the years. Eleanor was an active PTA member at Lincoln School when her kids were in elementary school. She loved to travel, and she enjoyed going out to eat, especially to her favorite, Red Lobster! Eleanor always looked forward to her annual Johnson Family Reunions, as spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She especially treasured the times she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children: Joan (Ron) Seeman, of Janesville, Mark (Mary Jo) Sievert, of Edgerton, and Anne (Jeff) Lemirande, of Janesville; her sister, Yvonne (Kenneth) Hessenauer, of Janesville; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson, of Cambridge, WI; her beloved grandchildren: Amanda (Jason) Ritter, Ashley (Jason) Cornell, Kari (Josh) Biddick, Kirby (Adam) Conroy, Bentley (Sarah) Geldard, Cora (Jacob) Johnson, Bailey (Cody) Dare, Logan, Conor, and Cara Lemirande; her dear great-grandchildren: Carter, Cooper, and Maxwell Ritter, Kendyl and Alivia Cornell, Carson and Emme Biddick, Leighton Conroy, Calvin Johnson, Harrison Dare, one on the way any day now, and two more due in the spring; nieces; nephews; and many dear friends.
Besides her husband, and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail C. Dagenhart on March 24, 2016; her great-granddaughter, Cadence Johnson; her brothers: Earl, Orville, Laverne, William, John, and Donald Johnson; and by her sister, Margaret.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Ave., with Pastor David Bergelin officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. both at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eleanor's name may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Carpet Fund.
Eleanor's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her Church Family at Mt. Calvary, and especially to Sister Jan Thurner, and her two dear friends who were like sisters to her, Margie Enerson and Marian Kersting, for their love and support through the years.
