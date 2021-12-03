Delavan, WI - Eleanor B. Smith, of Delavan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Golden Years in Lake Geneva on November 25, 2021.
She was born on July 16, 1939, to Tony and Justine (Kurz) Garber in Huntley, IL, and raised on the family's farm in Sharon, WI. After graduating from Darien School, she married her high school boyfriend, the love of her life, Jerry Smith, on November 8, 1957.
For 42 years, Eleanor was an IT specialist at Sta-Rite Industries in Delavan. Her recreational times were devoted to outdoor pursuits, most often with Jerry's companionship. Together, they would hunt, fish, travel and compete in trapshooting. Eleanor was a Life Member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. During times at home, Eleanor enjoyed maintaining her yard, particularly her extensive flower beds, and spoiling the orioles and hummingbirds with an abundance of grape jelly and nectar.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Mae Vondra of Stoughton, WI; grandson, Gabe (Nandy) and great grandson, Alex Vondra of Johnson Creek, WI; niece, Donna (Garber) Corrigan of Delavan, WI; and nephews, Darryl Garber of Footville, WI and David Weiler of Sharon, WI.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry, and their only son, Michael, as well by her brothers, Bill and Bob Garber.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Please visit at delavanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Darien Fire/EMS Department, 602 Gerry Way, Darien, WI 53114.
