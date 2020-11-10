Eleanor B. Juhl

November 8, 2020
Janesville, WI - Eleanor Betsy Juhl, 88, of Janesville, WI, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born March 10, 1932, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Elmer John and Helen Betsy (Stratton) Seiden. Eleanor Seiden and Paul W. Juhl were married on July 18, 1950, in Burlington, IA. Eleanor and Paul raised four sons in Afton, WI. They attended Peoples Church, Beloit, WI, for many years. A devoted wife and mother, Eleanor went on to become a beloved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Oh how she loved her little ones. In addition to being the family taxi driver, she was known by many in the community as the sewing lady who did free alterations and repairs.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, one grandson and one great granddaughter. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Dawn) Juhl, Janesville, Royce (Laura) Juhl, Rockton, IL, Wellyn (Susan) Juhl, Shawnee, KS, Wendell (Eileen) Juhl, Janesville, WI and 70 plus family members.
Visitation for Eleanor will be open to family and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road, followed by a private family funeral service. Burial will be at Burlington Memorial Park, Burlington, IA, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477