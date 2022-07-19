Janesville, WI - Eldora J. Hergert, age 91, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Azura Memory Care in Beloit. She was born in Moville, Iowa on April 21, 1931; the daughter of Clarence and Kathryn (Caughey) Paul. Eldora graduated from Durand High School in Durand, Illinois and married David Hergert on November 11, 1952, in Rockford, IL. David and Eldora owned and operated the Afton Lumber and Supply Co. from 1950 until 1984, and Afton Grain and Feed Co. from 1960 until 1975. Eldora was a charter member of the Women in the Arts, charter member of the Chicago Art Institute, served on the steering committee for The Women's Political Caucus, and a member of: N.O.W.; Janesville Senior Center; Janesville Women of the Moose #477; Janesville Rotary Gardens; the American Women's Business Association and was named Business Woman of the Year in 1982 and 1988. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Afton Community Church. Eldora was the 1st full term President of the Society of Women Accountants, Beloit and Janesville chapters.
She is survived by her step-granddaughters, Amanda (Curt) Patrick and Amy (Nick) Forward; step-great grandson, Kingsley Patrick; special nieces: Linda Anderson, Dorie Noegel, Sherry Gray and Virginia Johannson; life-long friend, Dorothy Noegel; and many friends from the Janesville Moose Lodge and the Janesville Senior Center.
Eldora is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Hergert; son, David Hergert Jr.; daughter, Susan Cesarz; and twin sister, Alora Revolinski.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the AFTON COMMUNITY CHURCH; with Pastor Ray Jewel officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to the Afton Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
