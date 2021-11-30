Janesville, WI - Eldon C. Chrisinger, age 98, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Heartwarming House in Milton. He was born in Jackson County, Wisconsin on December 14, 1922; the son of Harvey and Vivian (Olver) Chrisinger. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, stationed in Paris, France; Eldon married his loving wife, Betty Jane Cone in Dubuque, Iowa on August 24, 1946. He was a graduate of Janesville High School and worked for the General Motors Company for 32 years, retiring in 1978. Eldon enjoyed the time he spent over the years on the Chippewa Flowage and his friends called him the "Jig Maker" because of the Walleye lures he enjoyed making. He was a proud member of the UAW Union #95, an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and was a talented carpenter, building at least three family homes over the years.
He is survived by his sons, Lynn (Candace) Chrisinger and Darrell (Jean) Chrisinger; six grandchildren: Cory (Roxanne), Christopher (Becky), Celly (Erin), Wade (Charlyn), Erin (Mark) and Andrew (Amanda); seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and three nephews and one niece. Eldon is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and his sister, Isabell Thomas.
A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be given in Eldon's honor to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Chrisinger Family would like to thank the Heartwarming House for all of the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Eldon throughout his time with them.
To plant a tree in memory of Eldon Chrisinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.