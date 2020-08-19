Eldeen "Dean" Lewison

February 8, 1939 - August 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Eldeen "Dean" Albert Lewison, age 82, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Beresford, SD on February 8, 1938, the son of Albert and Pearl (Eden) Lewison. While proudly serving in the United States Army, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Umphlette. They were married on February 8, 1964. They worked joyfully to build their life together in Janesville. Together, they took pride in their church, home, careers, and family. Their 3 daughters were the highlight and focus of everything they did. After his dear wife, Kathleen, passed away in 1995, he spent every minute of every day loving and caring for his daughters and their families. He was a kind and generous man. He had a heart of gold, and cherished everyone in his life, especially his 6 precious grandchildren, whom he deeply loved more than words can say.
Eldeen is survived by his three daughters: Janelle (Mike) Schnepf, Julie (Tom) Buckman, and Janet (Paul) Attoe; six grandchildren: Joshua Schnepf, Zachary Schnepf, Carly Buckman, Carson Buckman, Nicholas Attoe, and Emma Attoe; four siblings: Marlys (William) Anderson, Ardis Hass, Bud (Clinton) (Beverly) Lewison, and Larry (June) Lewison; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Marion) Neighbours and Sharon (Dan) Case; special friend, Sandra Tripke; and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; cousins; family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen (Umphlette) Lewison; brother-in-law, Arnold Hass; and nephew, Bradley Hass.
Due to COVID-19, the visitation and memorial service arrangements will be as follows: Everyone is invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Everyone is also invited to a brief, outdoor, graveside service at Milton Lawns Memorial Park at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A private, family only service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Please join the service in spirit by watching a live stream of the family only service on the Tribute Wall section of Dean's obituary page at: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. Memorials may be made to the family and will be used to purchase remembrances of Dean in Janesville.