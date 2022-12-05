Elaine R Powell

Janesville, WI - Elaine Rose Powell, age 83, passed away at home peacefully, she died from complications of COPD and kidney disease on November 30, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1939, in Milton, WI the daughter of David H. and Violet (Stelter) Powell Sr. She attended schools in Milton and Beloit, WI.
Elaine worked 20 years at Oaks Mfg. Co. as a supervisor and 20 years at the Janesville Gazette as an Assistant Mailroom Supervisor. She also worked for over 35 years in the tobacco fields on her sister's farm. Elaine was a member of the Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville, WI. She loved being a greeter and also serving senior meals. Elaine was an avid Badgers, Brewers and Packers fan and loved her puppies Butterbean and Sparky. She also loved roller skating, bowling, fishing and playing cards with friends and family. She will be especially remembered for her well known, big smiles and huge hugs.
Elaine is survived by her significant other of 32 years, Linda L. Borgwardt, Janesville, WI; sister Marjorie Hanlon, four step-children James C.(Melanie Price) Borgwardt, Janesville, WI., Thomas A. (Krissy) Borgwardt, Janesville, WI., Kristie Linn Borgwardt, Janesville, WI; Michael S. (Krissy) Borgwardt, Delavan, WI; step-granddaughter Jada Price, Janesville, WI; step-grandson Trent Price, Janesville, WI.; good friends Amy Erickson Redington, Wonewoc, WI., Richard L. Borgwardt, Beloit, WI., and many nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Charlotte Tews, Ora Mae Zimmerman, David H. Powell, Jr., John Thomas Powell, Beverly Dietz and Barb Jones; four brothers-in-law, Jim Hanlon, Floyd Tews, Lyle Zimmerman, Wayne Dietz, and Donald Jones; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Powell and Joyce L. Powell.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the service by Pastor Barbara Wells at 11:00 a.m., at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial to follow at Town of Rock Cemetery. Memorial Contributions are preferred to the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
