Elaine R Powell

March 22, 1939 - November 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Elaine Rose Powell, age 83, passed away at home peacefully, she died from complications of COPD and kidney disease on November 30, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1939, in Milton, WI the daughter of David H. and Violet (Stelter) Powell Sr. She attended schools in Milton and Beloit, WI.

