Milton, WI -- Elaine R. Klingenmeyer, age 86, of Milton, passed into the waiting arms of her Father in Heaven on the evening of Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She was born July 27, 1933 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Phillip and Lena (Meisel) Mahler. She graduated from Baraboo High School, and married Clarence "Gene" Klingenmeyer, January 31, 1953 in Baraboo. Elaine was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of their Ladies Aid, and a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She belonged to Milton Jr. Women's Club in her younger years, bowling and golf leagues, and was an avid Badger and Packer fan. She enjoyed playing cards, Farmville and other computer games with friends, and wintering in Orange Beach, AL with her husband for many years. She worked in various positions, and retired as a Production Control Manager at Siemens-Burdick Corporation in 1993.

She is survived by her children: Debra, (Greg) Griffith, Darcy (Earl) Christiansen, David (Diane) Klingenmeyer; grandchildren: Dana (Forrest Lacey) Calhoun, Mande (Matt) Gaffney, Paul (Roxanne) Klingenmeyer, Ryan (Torri) Klingenmeyer, Regina Griffith; four great-grandchildren; and special neighbor and friend, Bonnie Pelz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence "Gene"; son, Daniel; and a great-grandchild, Clarence.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton, with Pastor Larry Schwanke officiating. Visitation time will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will follow the lunch at 3:30 p.m. at Oakhill Cemetery in North Freedom, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton, or Agrace Hospice of Janesville.

The family wishes to thank their Agrace Hospice Gold Team-Leslie, Erin and Ashley, as well as Ferina, Fiona, and Miriam for the support we received from Home Care Independent. The Lord has a special place in heaven for you all.