Janesville, WI - Elaine May Press, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living Facility, surrounded by her family. She was born in Stoughton on December 12, 1934; the daughter of Lester and Bernice (Klein) Jacobson. Elaine married William H. Press on January 9, 1954 in Janesville and they shared 61 years together before his passing on April 26, 2015. Elaine was very active with Girl Scouts and Brownies. She always made sure everybody who came to her house had something good to eat, and her family especially remembers Sunday dinners when she cooked for her family. Mom always loved a good game of cards, especially 500.
Elaine is survived by her children: Vickie (John) Zimborski, Tracey (Jason) Burkheimer, Bill Press and Jodi (Keith) Bach; grandchildren: Tim (Deana) Porter, Keri (Justin) Eisberner, Jason Burkheimer, Josh (Suzanne) Burkheimer, Bill Press Jr., Lisa (fiancé, Jeff Waldhart) Press, Katelynn Press and Alicia (Austin) Bloyer; 8 great-grandchildren; brother in-law, Robert Martin; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William H. Press; and siblings: Kay (Don) Cripps, Joan (John) Olson and Joyce Martin.
A private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Elaine's family would like to thank the staff members of Promedica Hospice, specifically Amy, Jessica, and Julie; and to the Willowick Staff and residents: Tammy, Tonya, Desiree, LaQuesha, Caris, Carol, Barb, Jeanetta and Nell.
