November 29, 1945 - December 12, 2020
Janesville, WI - Elaine M. Snyder, age 75, of Janesville, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at home. She was born on November 29, 1945, in Polo, IL, grew up in Mauston, WI; the daughter of Frances and Mary (Niles) Bires. Elaine graduated from Mauston High School and moved to Janesville in 1962. She married Leland M. Snyder on April 24, 1964, and was employed by Borgs Indak, Inc. where she retired from in 2006. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She loved and enjoyed her pets, snowmobiling, boating, bowling, the holidays, and being active with friends and family.
Elaine is survived by her 3 children: Kim (Larry) Emerson of Phelps, WI, Kevin (Christine) Snyder of Edgerton, WI, and Bryan (Nora) Snyder of Green Bay, WI; 5 grandchildren: Ian Snyder, Anneliese Snyder, Laura Snyder, Sarah Snyder, and Ellen Snyder; sisters, Carol Pelton of Janesville, WI and Joyce Skaer of Mauston, WI; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Bonnie Kranz, Delores Flint, Lillian Sciortino, and Anna Mae Robinson; and brother, Glen Bires.
A private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Friends may take part in the funeral service virtually at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, on the "Tribute Wall" at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Elaine-M-Snyder?obId=19277294#/obituaryInfo\
