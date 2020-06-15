December 3, 1931 - June 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Elaine M. Ingold, age 88, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on December 3, 1931, the daughter of Christian W. and Marie A. (Penshorn) Glander. She married Carl A. Ingold on May 26, 1951, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2011. Elaine worked for many years as a secretary for the Janesville School District at Hillcrest Elementary and Marshall Middle Schools. She was a life-long Janesville resident, and was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fellowship Club, LWML and Ladies Aid. Elaine was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and was a great cook. She was a loving, giving and generous woman.
She is survived by her three children: John (Janet) Ingold of Glendale, Cheryl (Tom) Skelly of Janesville and Janet (Brian) Denmark of Las Cruces, NM; seven grandchildren: Joe Skelly, Megan (John) Foelber, Scott (Laura) Skelly, Bryan (Kelsea Elder) Ingold, Elizabeth (Drew) Garceau, Garrett (Karajane) Denmark and Samuel (Raegan) Denmark; six great-grandchildren: Luke, Maryann, Sarah, Blake, Callan and Emerson; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; and sister, Violet Aughey.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Memorials may be made in Elaine's name to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St. Janesville, WI 53545. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville is assisting the family. For online registry and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Cedar Crest, for the compassionate care given to Elaine over her years residing there.