JANESVILLE, WI - Elaine L. Peterson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 22, 1934, the daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Nielsen) Schoefernacker. Elaine grew up in Chicago where she graduated from high school.
While working for Bankers Life and Casualty Insurance Company, Elaine met Nyle A. Peterson where he was also employed, and they later were married on June 21, 1958. Following his retirement from Bankers Life where he was a supervisor of underwriting, they moved to Janesville in 1996. Nyle preceded her in death on February 11, 2007. Elaine was a member of First Lutheran Church.
Elaine is survived by her son, Leonard (Donna) Peterson of Janesville; her daughter, Lu Ann (Scott) McMurry of Janesville; grandchildren, Melissa (Ron) Sarrazin, Kyle (Jackie) Peterson, and Lynette (Bobby) Twombly; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Makaelyn and Clayton Sarrazin, Peyton and Owen Peterson, Bobby and Becka Twombly.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Shirley Gross; her brother, Richard Schoefer; and a special nephew, Roy Gross.
Funeral services will be at 12 Noon, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, December 21st at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
