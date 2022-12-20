Elaine L. Peterson

November 22, 1934 - December 17, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Elaine L. Peterson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 22, 1934, the daughter of Rudolph and Ruth (Nielsen) Schoefernacker. Elaine grew up in Chicago where she graduated from high school.

