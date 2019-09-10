January 15, 1932 - September 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Elaine L. Brown, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home. She was born in Whitewater, WI on January 15, 1932, sharing the same birthday as her husband. Elaine was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Edna (Helgeson) Amble. Elaine graduated from Milton High School, and later married Ervin G. Brown on March 22, 1952, who she met at Ace High Roller Rink. Elaine was proud to be a stay at home mom, raising her three children while helping her husband operate the family business, Brown Excavating. Elaine enjoyed playing cards, board games, reading, and spending time with her family. For over 30 years, Elaine enjoyed wintering in Tucson, AZ with her husband where she learned to play golf. She looked forward to having her children and grandchildren together any chance she could. Elaine was a past member of the Moose Club.

She is survived by her children: Krystine (Jeffrey Baum) Brown, Linda (Jerry) Van Brocklin, and Matthew (Kelly) Brown; five grandchildren who she cherished: Paul Van Brocklin, Valerie (Michael) Vargas, Jenifer (Craig Wolc) Baum, Ava Brown, and William Brown; one great-granddaughter who she adored: Wren Vargas; and one great-granddaughter due in October. She is further survived by her sister, Mary Kersten; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mavis Benash.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Butler officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in Elaine's name to Mercy Hospice.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care, compassion, and support during Elaine's final journey.