June 10, 1932 - November 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Elaine J. Wolff, age 87, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Rock Haven. She was born in Berlin, WI, on June 10, 1932, the daughter of Leslie and Josephine (Fralish) Peterson. She married Gene Wolff on June 25, 1955, in Berlin, WI. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2003. In her younger years, Elaine enjoyed knitting, cooking, and camping. She worked on the assembly line at Parker Pen for many years, and attended their monthly luncheons after retirement. Elaine was a caring mother and an attentive grandmother. She attended as many events as she could for her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Her family was her pride and joy. Elaine's best memories were spent in Wautoma with the entire family at the trailer. She loved to watch the grandchildren play, hunt, ride ATV's, and swim. She never missed a bonfire or a s'more.

Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Charise Fox, and Cindy (Steve) Simonson; four grandchildren: Justin (Jackie Zigler) Fox, Brennan (Josie) Simonson, Jamie (Kyle) Fox-Vance, and Kylie (Grant Luer) Simonson; a great grandchild, Emmi; a brother, Gary (Linda) Peterson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald Peterson, and Jacob Peterson; and son-in-law, Jeffery Fox.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Mausoleum.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Rock Haven, especially Mona Lisa, Maria, Jeremy, and Becky for taking great care of Elaine throughout her stay.