Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—Elaine Helen Semrow was born December 23, 1942, in Menominee, IL, the daughter of Mary (Berger) and Paul Wubben. She was the sixth oldest of 14 children. She called Kenosha, WI her home until briefly moving to Texas for 3 years and then back to Janesville, WI. Elaine was a dedicated and hard worker. She had many jobs to include: Parker Pen, P&R Bar and Restaurant Supply and was ecstatic when she was finally able to retire from Alcoa Wheels. Her greatest joy was her family along with the many friendships she made throughout her life. She was generous, caring and loved long phone conversations and a cold beer. She loved cooking for others and was very proud of her immaculate home.
Survivors include her two daughters, Patricia (Jay) Olson and Christine (Kevin) Disch; 3 grandchildren: Karis Olson, Scott Disch and Tayler Disch; 3 great grandchildren: Jaelynn Nowak, Graysin Disch and Tabitha Cheesbro; siblings: Marian (Ardell) Hoff, Rosella Hying, Agnes (Larry) Ter Maat, John Wubben, Joe (Kris) Wubben, and JoAnn Winn; sisters-in-law, Lois Wubben and Marilyn Wubben; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Robinson; grandson, Mark Olson; parents, Mary and Paul Wubben; siblings: Leota McQuaid, Darlene Scharpf, Donald Wubben, Ray Wubben, Jim Wubben, Ralph Wubben and Eileen (Wubben) Jaeger; brothers-in-law: Bill Scharpf, Ron Hying and Phil Winn.
Her family is honoring Elaine's wishes and therefore there will be no formal service. Her family is grateful for your kind thoughts and prayers and for the special people at Agrace. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
