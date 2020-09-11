March 24, 1927 - September 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Elaine Green, our Mom, died Sunday night, September 6, 2020 at Cedar Crest. She was 93. Mom was born to Orrin and Viola Johnson, of Janesville, on March 24, 1927. She fell in love with Dad in high school. They married in 1951, and journeyed through life together for 64 years, until his passing in 2016. Mom spent the next four years at Cedar Crest, the last couple of years busily shopping at Boston Store, working out at the Y, taking cruises, visiting long time friends and hosting parties, all while never actually leaving the premises. Mom was the leader of the Badger Holler Stompers clogging troupe for years at the Senior Center. They "toured" to several area events and participated in many parades. She and Dad loved to relax on the beach in Gulf Shores, and took many cruises throughout the Caribbean. Mom was always up for a trip to Ho Chunk to feed the slots.
She was a terrific Mom to Tim (Jo), Nancy, and Rich (Melissa); a wonderful Grandma to Brian, Dan, Kari, Amanda, Andrea, Alex and Anthony; and a proud great-grandma to Owen, Booker, George, Johnny, Dixie, Sullivan, Margot, and Walker. She will be missed! She is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, David L. Green.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with a private service and burial at OAK HILL CEMETERY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Many thanks to the staff at Cedar Crest, both during her stay at her independent living apartment, and especially the Memory Care Unit. Heather - the care, and caring you and your staff showed to Mom was evident every day and very much appreciated.
"Dear Sweet Mom - you were a great Mom! Now go and dance forever with Dad."